Accolades for MasterPieces' Sesame Street Product Line
September 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsMasterPieces, Inc. proudly announces the latest honor for its new officially licensed Sesame Street product line with today's release of The 2021 Toy Insider Top Holiday Products. MasterPieces' Sesame Street 3-in-1 Educational Card Games was named to the exclusive list for the Toy Insider's Top Recommended Product in the 3-5 age category. The new Top Product Pick follows MasterPieces Toy Insider Hot Summer Product Pick for its Sesame Street Garbage Truck (MSRP $14.99) craft kit, a DIY wood paint kit featuring Oscar the Grouch
David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, said, "It's a rewarding feeling to receive the validation from prestigious toy experts that our products are recognized for their quality, value and fun! We're grateful to be working with Sesame Workshop. Together, we've been able to create some of our most captivating and fun, educational products that feature many of the tremendously popular characters, including Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and more."
Headed into the holiday season, MasterPieces is poised for a strong selling season for this latest licensed line, as well as many other products.
"As fundamental children's activity and educational products, family games, and puzzles continue to surge in popularity, we are prepared to be a resource for quality, wholesome family entertainment through the holiday season and beyond," Rolls added.
In the license deal with Sesame Workshop, MasterPieces created its line of new and classic games and products featuring the beloved Sesame Street brand and characters. The products which began to hit the market this summer are now all available in store and online nationwide. MasterPieces plans to expand the sesame Street line in 2022. The current product offering includes:
• Craft Kits:
o Sesame Street Garbage Truck (MSRP $14.99) is a DIY wood paint kit featuring Oscar the Grouch
o Sesame Street Best Friends Character Bank (MSRP $14.99) is a personal coin saver wood bank box paint kit featuring Elmo on one side and Cookie Monster on the other side.
o Sesame Street School Bus (MSRP $15.99) is a large cardboard traditional school bus featuring bus riders: Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Snuffleupagus and other characters to decorate with the stickers and 8 included markers.
• Games:
o Sesame Street 3-in-1 Educational Card Games (MSRP $9.99) includes color match, number match, and alphabet match games.
o Grouchy Old Oscar Card Game (MSRP $9.99)
o Elmo & Friends Matching Game (MSRP $9.99)
o Elmo & Friends Supersized Playing Cards (MSRP $7.99)
o Sesame Street Alphabet Bingo (MSRP $9.99)
For over 50 years, Sesame Street, produced by the nonprofit organization Sesame Workshop, has delivered not only school-readiness lessons promoting literacy and numeracy, but also age-appropriate guidance on healthy habits, self-expression and self-regulation, empathy, friendship, and much more.
MasterPieces, now in its 25th successful year of providing the world with high quality puzzles, toys, games, and crafts, adds one of the most internationally recognized brands to its list of licensed properties.
"Sesame Workshop's mission is to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, and that means nourishing the mind and body," said Gabriela Arenas, Vice President of Licensing, North America, Sesame Workshop. "We're pleased to be working with MasterPieces to bring fun and engaging activities to children and families."
About MasterPieces:
Celebrating its 25th full year in business, MasterPieces Inc. was founded by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, in 1995 with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Twenty-five years later, MasterPieces has established itself as the market leader for combining the best quality products with the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its global growth and the company's commitment to ensuring great value and superior customer support has earned its dedicated, worldwide customer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world most elegant puzzles and innovative packaging, as well as toys and gifts, while also partnering with brands such as Caterpillar, Scholastic, ++==++Hershey's, John Wayne, Realtree, and Warner Bros., as well as sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NCAA, and NHL organizations. For more information about MasterPieces, visit the company website at MasterPiecesInc and for the most immediate information and interaction with the company, please like and follow MasterPieces on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
About Sesame Workshop:
Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.
Sesame Workshop is a 501(c)(3) not–for–profit organization. EIN number 13–2655731
Sesame Workshop®, Sesame Street® and all related trademarks, characters and design elements are owned by Sesame Workshop. ©2020 Sesame Workshop. All rights reserved.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
MasterPieces Inc.
203-292-6280
Contact Us
