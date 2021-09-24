Richmond, VA Author Publishes Inspiring Autobiography
September 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDark Shadow of Secrets, a new book by Linda Denise Kemp, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dark Shadow of Secrets is author Linda Denise Kemp's autobiography. A survivor of child abuse, she hopes to inspire people who have had a hard life by sharing her story, and let them know that they are not alone - things can, and do, get better.
About the Author
An advocate for foster children, Linda Denise Kemp is a foster mom and holds a fundraiser every year before school to collect bookbags full of supplies for as many children as she can, grades K through 12. She has a special connection to her foster kids because she feels she can relate to them because of her own experiences growing up. Kemp also loves working with senior citizens and provides transportation for seniors that can not drive places themselves. The experience makes her feel closer to her own mother. Her hobbies include working in the garden and planting vegetables.
Dark Shadow of Secrets is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0471-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dark-shadow-of-secrets/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dark-shadow-of-secrets/
