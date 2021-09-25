Fort Lauderdale, FL Paralegal & Author Publishes Social Justice Memoir
September 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Welch Doctrine, a new book by Gregory Welch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Welch Doctrine is Gregory Welch's tale about overcoming the odds and winning in the Supreme Court without a college degree, and what being a jailhouse lawyer is from a black perspective.
About the Author
Born in Jamaica then brought to New York in the 80s, Gregory Welch was orphaned at an early age due to family separation. Gregory Welch is an author who has not only overcome hardship but has turned his life around.
He wrote the Welch Doctrine based on his experience in prison from him winning in the Supreme court and not obtaining any relief while other 1,000 of defendants used his name to go home. Welch arrived at the Supreme Court without an attorney. He was the first Black Federal inmate to do so. Even though he did not obtain any relief from his Supreme court victory, Mr. Welch was ultimately released from prison for saving a Police officer from being assaulted. The Judge who released Mr. Welch cited that despite who he was when he went to prison that is not who he is today. The Judge said he was aware of threats on his life and he deserves to be free.
Since being freed, Mr. Welch has been attending college at the University of Miami working part-time for the Federal Public Defenders office in Miami and as a part-time driver for Uber. He is willing to do speaking engagements and discuss his side of the story on the pioneering 2016 Supreme Court case.
The Welch Doctrine is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7215-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-welch-doctrine/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us