Baltimore, MD Author Publishes #1 Amazon Bestselling Children's Book
September 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Miss Grumpy Pants: The Fashion Dilemma, a new book by Donna Marie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Parents everywhere are sure to relate to Little Miss Grumpy Pants and her temper tantrums! This whimsical, touching, and humorous story reminds parents to find humor in their children's tantrums and love them when they need it most.
Little Miss Grumpy Pants is a fun tale that parents and children will want to read over and over again to see how Little Miss Grumpy Pants' mother models compassion, patience, and unconditional love when her child experiences frustration.
About the Author
Donna Marie is one of seven children, a mother of three, and a grandmother of three. She holds a graduate degree in management of information systems. She currently lives in Baltimore, MD.
Little Miss Grumpy Pants: The Fashion Dilemma is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3179-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-miss-grumpy-pants/
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
