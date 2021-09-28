Englewood, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
September 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCan You See If I'm a Bee?, a new book by Melissa Edwards and illustrated by Jonathan Woodward, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Did you know that there are over 20,000 species of bees and that the honeybee is not the best pollinator of them all?
This book teaches children all about bees in a rhyming, whimsical way. They learn about some of the different species of bees as well as insects that look like or mimic them. Children will be surprised by the fact that all bees don't look alike. There are funny facts about some of the bees and children are also taught why bees are so important and what they can do to help save these essential pollinators from extinction.
At the end of the book, an appendix offers more information about the various bee species and mimics, should elementary school teachers or parents wish to go into further depth teaching the children about bees.
There is no other children's book like this one - take a look and see!
About the Author
A landscape architect with an interest in conservation, Melissa Edwards is the mother of two sons and lives with her husband in Florida and California.
About the Illustrator
With a combined passion for art, the outdoors and conservation, Jonathan Woodward is a wildlife illustrator based in a small seaside town in Devon, England.
Can You See If I'm a Bee? is a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4241-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/can-you-see-if-im-a-bee/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us