Stillwater, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
September 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEvie Doesn't Boo, a new book by D.L. Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Evie, a ghost, has one job to do on Halloween, SCARE people. But Evie is not like the other ghosts, she doesn't want to scare people anymore. On her path of self-discovery, we see where Evie takes us after she tries not to be a scary ghost anymore.
About the Author
D.L. Moore has always had a strong passion for writing. Her grandchildren proved to be the final inspiration she needed to write and publish her first children's book. Evie Doesn't Boo, happened when that passion and inspiration came together.
Evie Doesn't Boo is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6926-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/evie-doesnt-boo/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/evie-doesnt-boo/
