Fall River, MA Author Publishes Realistic Fiction Novel
September 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Game, a new book by Robert Falconero, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jason Burns' life was turned completely upside down. After his life was changed drastically from what seemed to be unconnected people and events, he is forced into bankruptcy, ruins his family, and is even placed in a life or death situation. Having experienced a similar event in his own life, Robert Falconero's thoughts and fears are reflected in Jason's life.
About the Author
Robert Falconero has an MBA in finance. He uses writing as an escape and blends real life experiences with imagined ones.
Find Out More About the Book and Author on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Game-by-Robert-Falconero-100306819086144
Twitter: @TheGameRobert
Instagram: TheGameRobert
The Game is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7112-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-game-by-robert-falconero/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-game-robert-falconero/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
