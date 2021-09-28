Champaign, IL Author Publishes Essay Collection
September 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Running Hall: Excerpts 1994-2002, a new book by Keir Teague Watson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"It wasn't that there was something internal or intellectual refraining me from profiteering myself in a conservative mindset. Self progression has a powerful impact on an individual attuned, attuned to the concept of their own existence and independent motion.
"Mind to mind, facet to facet, a person's honesty with themselves is their only differentiation between a life lived and a life endured. All experiences experienced in life form this particular time genre. And to encourage positive fluidity of free thought."
About the Author
Keir Watson is a lifetime writer and graphic artist. He enjoys walking in the tides on the beach, seventies light rock and a good bottle of red wine on a stormy weekend.
He lives in Illinois with his cat Maddie.
The Running Hall: Excerpts 1994-2002 is a 128-page hardcover with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2488-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
