Richland, WA Author Publishes Twisted Romance Novel
September 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCareful Out There, a new book by Ahnna Willow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the tragic death of her father more than a year earlier, seventeen-year-old Ansley is beginning to move on, to enjoy high school life, and to spend time with her boyfriend, Chris.
But Chris' sudden move to Australia and their breakup send Ansley into a depression. She begins looking for another boyfriend, one as different as possible from her male classmates. After recommending online dating to her mother, Ansley's curiosity gets the best of her, and she begins communicating with men online.
In dangerous waters, she finds that everything is not as it seems in the world of online dating. Ansley soon discovers that she must guard her safety and protect herself.
Careful Out There is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7278-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/careful-out-there/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/careful-out-there/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us