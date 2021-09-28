Molded Precision Components places No.152 on The Globe and Mail's third-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies
September 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Oro Medonte, ON] - Molded Precision Components (MPC) is proud to announce it placed No. 152 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. MPC earned its spot with three-year growth of 289%.
"We are incredibly honoured to be recognized by The Globe and Mail, and to be in such illustrious company on this list," said David Yeaman, President and Owner of MPC. "Our company has seen a tremendous amount of change over the last 3 years. Throughout our 15 year history, MPC has been synonymous with high-quality, performance-critical parts for the automotive sector. Pre-pandemic, we had identified the opportunity to apply our advanced injection molding and manufacturing expertise to the healthcare sector. The events that unfolded in early 2020 and since have just accelerated us on that journey."
MPC's recent advancement into the medtech sector has led to new opportunities and tremendous growth. Most recently, they expanded their manufacturing facilities, further extending their world-leading molding technologies with brand new state-of-the-art equipment housed in a modern manufacturing facility that includes cleanroom capabilities. This expansion added 45,000sq.ft. which moves them to over 70,000 sq.ft. between their two facilities.
"Our team is the driving force behind our growth. They have supported and propelled us to expand. We have also recently introduced MediCA Healthcare, as our expert medtech manufacturing entity. The future is also very bright as we work toward building MediCA Park, an 82-acre vertically integrated advanced manufacturing ecosystem for essential healthcare needs." Said David Mayers, Managing Director of MediCA Healthcare & MediCA Park.
Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.
The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine-out now-and online.
"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."
"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."
About Molded Precision Components (MPC)
Under current ownership since 2006, Molded Precision Components has built a reputation for making the impossible, possible. With a vertically integrated business model, the in-house team of multi-disciplinary engineering and manufacturing experts delivers advanced tooling development, automation systems and contract injection molding services for the manufacturing industry.
With Industry 4.0 technologies and lean manufacturing their scientific injection molding and engineering expertise is the basis of strategic partnerships for automotive supply chain partners and other industrial applications across North America and beyond. Components made by MPC are buried deep in the mechanisms and systems that our vehicles and devices rely on daily for their safe and reliable operation. MPC molds and delivers over 70 million parts annually with a QA rating that is beyond world-class.
MPC's co-located facilities an hour north of Toronto, total over 70,000sq.ft of advanced injection moulding capacity and offers quality employment and career opportunities for over 120 team members. MPC are ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/TS16949 Certified and are listed in Canada's Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.
The MPC Family of Companies inspires sustainable advancement, consistently bettering ourselves, our activities, our community & our environment, delivering excellence for our valued manufacturing partners. Learn more at MPCComponents.com.
Medica Healthcare
Located an hour north of Toronto, MediCA Healthcare a sister company of Molded Precision Components deploying Industry 4.0 technologies and advanced manufacturing to deliver pharmaceutical quality components, products & services to the healthcare sector.
MediCA is focused on the advanced manufacturing of performance-critical precision components, bringing essential products & PPE to the market, as well as supporting our partners through private label and high-volume liquid manufacturing & injection moulded packaging. MediCA Healthcare follows Health Canada GMP conditions and operates under MPC's NHP site licence.
MediCA s registered to manufacture medical device components under MDEL#14865. Likewise, MediCA Healthcare operates under the QA protocols necessary for ISO 13485 for medical device components (certification expected in Q1 2022).
The MPC Family of Companies inspires sustainable advancement, consistently bettering ourselves, our activities, our community & our environment, delivering excellence for our valued manufacturing partners.
