Daly City, CA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
September 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWe Live to Love, to Hope, and to Laugh: Through Art and Words of Expression, a new book by Robin Charnel Blackmon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Experience and learn the language of unconditional love. See reflections of your own life echoed within these pages, and remember that God created us to love one another.
A collection of poetry inspired by artwork based on daily life, trials, humor, struggles, hopelessness, hope, and love, We Live to Love, to Hope, and To Laugh: Through Art and Expression of Words will inspire you to open your heart to love and embrace a sense of peace, joy, and happiness, and find comfort and strength in God's word.
About the Author
Robin Charnel is a mentor to many within her community. Many would describe her using a quote from Oprah Winfrey: Robin is the one "who allows you to see the hope inside yourself." And now, Robin's debut book brings her voice of love and hope to the larger audience. Her inspiration comes from art, nature, relationships, and most importantly her faith. She is currently working on her master's degree at the Bible-Based Ministries School of Theology in Stockton, California.
Robin has remarkably diverse skills: she is an owner of a brand C. Elegance Beauty: one that specializes in chemical-free skincare and essential oil treatments; her homemade organic ice cream beats most off the shelf brands; in her spare time, she organizes clothes drives to support a non-profit organization W.O.M.A.N., Inc, serving survivors of domestic abuse and violence.
Robin's full-time job and passion lie in dentistry, where she uses her skills to mentor and comfort patients. She currently lives in the Bay Area with her three children.
We Live to Love, to Hope, and to Laugh: Through Art and Words of Expression is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3838-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/we-live-to-love-to-hope-and-to-laugh/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/we-live-to-love-to-hope-and-to-laugh-through-art-and-words-of-expression/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us