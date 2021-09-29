Keota, IA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Unheard Voices: The Pain that Follows You. The Tears that never fade. The Scars that Stay. The words and pain that are here to stay., a new book by Miriam Abigail Amigon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Emotions we have to deal
Tears we have to fear
The moment we wait for
Is already here
Miriam Abigail Amigon wants readers to know that it's okay to feel sad
and experience emotions. The Unheard Voices is her experience with
writing down thoughts she couldn't share with anyone else.
About the Author
Miriam Abigail Amigon lives in a small town in Iowa and is happily married with two children. She started writing poetry in middle school, and it has become a part of her life, helping her express herself in many ways.
The Unheard Voices is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3444-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-unheard-voices/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-unheard-voices-the-pain-that-follows-you-the-tears-that-never-fade-the-scars-that-stay-the-words-and-pain-that-are-here-to-stay/
