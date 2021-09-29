Mckinney, TX Author Publishes Book of Poetry
September 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOur True Experience is Not Glorious, a new book by Christopher Montenegro, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
you spread me open like a book dove into the pages for a deeper look
undressed me down to my spine
revealing the inadequate seams of mine
"don't read too much into it" i told you your eyes went vacant and reflected me with regret dreading the thought of inheriting my expectations which require enduring but you had already inserted your bookmark
like an irretrievable exclaimed remark
Our True Experience is Not Glorious is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3190-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/our-true-experience-is-not-glorious/
