Tehachapi, CA US Military Veteran and Austrian Native Publishes Geopolitical Fiction Novel
September 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn Edge, a new book by Bill Brand, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Although fiction, On Edge references many actual occurrences and accurately portrays the current geopolitical and economic situation in Europe and explores the dilemma of how to react to Russia's expansion policy as well as the one of the USA and NATO. An ever-increasing number of NATO member states encroach on Russia's border. Russia faces US missile defense systems in Poland as well as the Czech Republic. And the West supplies military hardware to Albania, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, and Hungary, all countries that had been once controlled by the former Soviet Union.
When Russia annexed the Crimea, there was little the West could do about it, except to impose sanctions on Russia. On Edge explores the possibility of a military takeover of the Baltic States by Russia. How would the US and NATO forces react to such a move by Russia? Could the West fight a conventional war against Russia given that the US has withdrawn most of his combat units from Europe and the combat readiness of German forces is questionable? Would a nuclear confrontation be risked protecting the Baltic States?
On Edge explores the possibility of solving NATO's dilemma through secret negotiations led by the Intelligence Services of both the USA and Russia. In the end, diplomacy must prevail, even if the most drastic measures must be taken.
About the Author
Bill Brand was born in 1947 in a small town in the northeastern part of lower Austria, a region occupied by the Russian forces from the end of World War II until 1955. In 1966 Brand immigrated to the United States and, six months later, joined the United States Army and served for twenty-three years. His military awards include the Bronze Star, four Meritorious Service Medals, the Army Commendation Medal, and numerous Service medals. During his time in the military, Brand also completed an associate degree in oceanography and a bachelor's in general science. Upon retirement, Brand worked for several years in the casino business as a dealer and later as a poker room manager. Afterwards, he interned with the US Air Force to train and work as a contracting officer. Upon completion, he applied and was accepted as a contracting officer to NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center, where he worked until his retirement in 2011.
On Edge is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4453-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/on-edge/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/on-edge/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us