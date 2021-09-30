Syracuse University Professor Emeritus Publishes Memoir
September 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReflections I, a new book by Allan Edward Young, Ph.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
His life, as told by Allan Edward Young, Ph.D., Columbia University, 1967. Reflections I is part fact, part fantasy, and part folly. There have been semi-interchangeable careers in the academic, government consulting, and business investment-advisory fields. There have been both lifelong and brief friendships and relations of both dubious and inestimable value. There's been extended work and travel on each of the world's continents, save Antarctica. There's been some successes and some most regrettable errors on his part which, at times, have greatly hurt others. And what has this all really added up to? That, he does not truly know. But he thought he might better approach an answer by setting some of these things down in story form.
Reflections I is a 150-page hardcover with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3778-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reflections-i/
