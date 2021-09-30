Fisher Rushmer Law Firm Defeats $17 Million Breach of Contract Claim
September 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFisher Rushmer, P.A. has successfully defended a client against a $17 million lawsuit for breach of contract, among other claims. The Orlando, FL court handed down the 88-page ruling, in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial District in Orange County, Florida. [LEGACY DEVELOPMENT SERVICES, LLC v. LALU INTERNATIONAL, LLC, NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO.: 2016-CA-3201-0, BUSINESS COURT].
The case involved a Development Management Agreement (DMA). The Plaintiff hired the Defendant to develop land close to Disney's Animal Kingdom in Osceola County, Florida. The DMA specifically contemplated the creation of a luxury vacation home community on the property. However, once the Defendant had purchased the 52-acre parcel from Disney, Plaintiff informed the Defendant of restrictions and requirements that would prevent the project from proceeding as planned.
The Defendant ultimately withdrew from the DMA. This prompted legal action on the part of the Plaintiff that alleged the Defendant had failed to serve a default notice or to provide the Plaintiff with 20 days to resolve the issues in dispute. The Plaintiff sued for alleged actual damages of $103,371 and for potential lost profits of $17 million.
After a week-long bench trial - conducted entirely via Zoom - the trial court found for the Defendant on all counts.
The Defendant was represented by Fisher Rushmer Attorneys, Gene Shipley, and Brock McClane.
Joe Amos, Fisher Rushmer Managing Partner, commented on the case, the "Zoom" aspect of the trial, and its disposition by saying, "I think this is simply an extraordinary victory - not only for the client and the individual attorneys but the whole team and firm."
About Fisher Rushmer, P.A.
The Orlando law firm of Fisher Rushmer, P.A., has been providing quality legal advice and services to clients in Central Florida and throughout the entire state since 1984. At Fisher Rushmer, P.A., clients are served by attorneys, not case managers, so you receive the highly skilled representation that you need in an effective, cost-conscious manner. Recognized for excellence year after year, Fisher Rushmer, P.A. continues to be a top-ranked law firm throughout Florida, providing the resources of a large law firm with the personal touch of a smaller firm.
