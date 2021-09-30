Anahuac, GA Author Publishes Fantasy Romance Novel
September 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Burning Kiss Part 2: Reunited, a new book by Tammy Hale, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Burning Kiss: Part 2: Reunited is about vampires, love, hope and family, and never forgetting who you are and where you came from. Readers can walk away knowing to never forget to tell the ones you love that you love them and hug them every chance you get.
About the Author
Tammy Hale was born March 11, 1966, to Bennie and Charlotte Hairston; she has a sister, Marjorie, and a brother, Timothy. Tammy graduated from Bay City High School in 1984 and married her high school sweetheart, Scott Hale, in 1987. Together they have two amazing children, Ashley and Jonathan Hale, and a daughter-in-law, Katie Hale. Sadly Tammy and Scott lost their son Jonathan in 2017, but they also have two beautiful grandchildren, Melanie and Brett.
Tammy is the founder and coordinator of the Anahuac Christmas Parade since 2007, and the coordinator of the Chambers County Veteran's Day Parade, Ceremony and Picnic since 2009. She served on the Anahuac Area Chamber of Commerce as a Director from 2008-2017. Tammy loves to cook and be surrounded by friends and family.
The Burning Kiss Part 2: Reunited is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3789-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-burning-kiss-part-2/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore athttps://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-burning-kiss-part-2-reunited/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us