Casa Grande, AZ Author Publishes Social Justice Science Fiction Novel
September 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLight Shadows from a Dark Moon, a new book by Darius Rocky Collie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the Keens Plantation, life for slaves is hard, unjust, and painful, but one night it suddenly becomes extraordinary and bizarre as a mysterious asteroid crashes near the property, doing no damage, but upending everyone's existence-black and white alike. Light Shadows from a Dark Moon is a story about equality, justice, compassion, and forgiveness. Think before you act and treat others as you want to be treated, or some day you may suffer the consequences.
About the Author
Darius Rocky Collie has been a community business owner for more than thirty-three years in Casa Grande and is a 6 year Veteran of the U.S. Army, Arizona. His hobbies include cartoon drawing, karate, singing, and playing guitar. He also enjoys board games, Keno, and blackjack. Collie has been married to his first and only love, Yolanda, for thirty-nine years. They have raised three beautiful and successful daughters: Rhoda, Semene, and Perveez. The couple has three grandsons. Collie has traveled all over the world, where he has seen so much bigotry, hatred, and prejudice that it hurts him. He hopes this story will shed some light on those who hate for no apparent reason.
Light Shadows from a Dark Moon is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7288-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/light-shadows-from-a-dark-moon/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/light-shadows-from-a-dark-moon/
