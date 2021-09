Hallandale Beach, FL Retired Private Investigator Publishes Detective Novel

Pupils of Death, a new book by Chick Gallin, has been released by RoseDog Books.A serial killer stalks the state of Florida and wreaks havoc with his disturbing method of killing, striking fear in the hearts of all Floridians.Two intrepid Miami-Dade detectives attempt to track down and stop this murderer, but with no promising clues they find themselves up against the wall until a sudden and drastic mistake aids them in their search.The killer, showing a bit of humanity within, falls in love with one of his intended victims who is just as much of a monster herself as she brings a reign of terror to an equally horrifying end.About the AuthorChick Gallin served in the Korean conflict. He was a New York City firefighter and, later, a private investigator in south Florida. He is currently retired with his beautiful wife at his side.Pupils of Death is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2116-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pupils-of-death/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/pupils-of-death/