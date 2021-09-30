Hallandale Beach, FL Retired Private Investigator Publishes Detective Novel
September 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPupils of Death, a new book by Chick Gallin, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A serial killer stalks the state of Florida and wreaks havoc with his disturbing method of killing, striking fear in the hearts of all Floridians.
Two intrepid Miami-Dade detectives attempt to track down and stop this murderer, but with no promising clues they find themselves up against the wall until a sudden and drastic mistake aids them in their search.
The killer, showing a bit of humanity within, falls in love with one of his intended victims who is just as much of a monster herself as she brings a reign of terror to an equally horrifying end.
About the Author
Chick Gallin served in the Korean conflict. He was a New York City firefighter and, later, a private investigator in south Florida. He is currently retired with his beautiful wife at his side.
Pupils of Death is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2116-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pupils-of-death/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/pupils-of-death/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
