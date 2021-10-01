Huntsville, TX Author Publishes Short Story Collection
October 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Book of Many "Mini" Stories, a new book by Sue Bracewell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Book of Many "Mini" Stories is a conglomeration of short stories about true life experiences and inspirational messages, metaphorically scripted in poetry. It is intended to uplift, inspire, and perhaps motivate others to use their gifts.
It is author Sue Bracewell's hope that those to whom this book is dedicated, along with all who read these short stories, are inspired to create and to express themselves without reservation.
About the Author
Sue Bracewell is currently retired, alongside her high school sweetheart-husband of 47 years. They reside in a small community in Huntsville, Texas, on a private lake bordering the National Forest. Many of her stories are inspired by her peaceful surroundings and her relationship with nature, but most of all by her children and grandchildren. Aside from writing, she enjoys gardening, swimming, playing the guitar with the family band, oil painting, and creating something out of nothing. She believes that everyone is born with a gift.
A Book of Many "Mini" Stories is a 60-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3215-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-book-of-many-mini-stories/
