Guilderland, NY Healthcare Worker Exposes Industry Malpractice in New Book
October 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThrough the Glass: The Reality of Working at a For-Profit New York Nursing Home During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a new book by Helen Beede, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our society and exposed the disparities of our vulnerable populations. No group has been impacted as heavily as the residents of for-profit nursing homes. This first-hand account by a healthcare worker details the devastation caused by the virus once introduced into a home for the most vulnerable. What began with a few residents testing positive in the hospital quickly progressed to others in the facility developing symptoms with dozens dying and many others left with long-term health effects. There were many opportunities for management to intervene and minimize the spread. Instead, the virus was allowed to spread unchecked among residents and staff. Almost as disturbing as the illness itself is the skill with which management was able to convince the majority of the staff and public that their response was exemplary given the circumstances. The decisions made behind closed doors rarely put the wellbeing of the residents first. Lack of accountability has been a longstanding problem in for-profit nursing homes. While the residents suffer and families are left in the dark, the nursing home industry is lobbying for less liability and less regulation. The employees of this industry are overworked, understaffed and forced to choose between providing patient care, protecting themselves and defending the actions of their corporations. Without more oversight, these companies will continue to get rich by taking advantage of those who are uninformed or left with no other options.
Through the Glass is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4701-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/through-the-glass/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/through-the-glass-the-reality-of-working-at-a-for-profit-new-york-nursing-home-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us