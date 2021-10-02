Lexington, KY Author Publishes Awakening Collection of Poetry
October 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems to Tickle and Awaken the Senses and the Mind, a new book by Frederica Steller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The magic of poetry is being able to awaken the senses and the mind, to create a scene within the mind, to feel and smell and taste all the poem is offering. Miss Frederica Darlin Steller's poetry takes you on a journey through holidays and love to fun and weather, and everything in between. Join her on a sensory experience that is sure to awaken your mind and tickle your senses.
About the Author
Federica Darlin Steller currently resides in a subdivision in Lexington, Kentucky, with her son, who has been very supportive of her writing. She enjoys reading a variety of genres, interior design, playing decorating games on her iPad, and, of course, writing poems and short stories. Miss Steller is retired and hopes to publish more poems and stories in the future. Poems to Tickle and Awaken the Senses and the Mind is her first published work.
Poems to Tickle and Awaken the Senses and the Mind is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1394-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poems-to-tickle-and-awaken-the-senses-and-the-mind/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poems-to-tickle-and-awaken-the-senses-and-the-mind/
