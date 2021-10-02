Coloma, WI Author Publishes Journal of Adolescence
October 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTommy's Toy Box, another book by Tom Lynch Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Tommy's Toy Box is a book about a man who has lived his life with honesty, integrity, and courage and has found out that over the rainbow is more than a fanciful story. And now enjoying his life's destination, he gets to see some old friends as well as make new ones as he goes along his happy way.
About the Author
Tom Lynch Jr. is a man who creates the book of his life using only bright colors.
Tommy's Toy Box is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4685-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tommys-toy-box/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/tommys-toy-box/
