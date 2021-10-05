Streetman, TX Author Publishes Western Novel
October 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Reckoning, a new book by T. M. Simonson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the early 1800s, when the Mexican Government had control of the Texas territory, a family living in the territory is murdered by the Mexican Army, all but one-Morgan Flynn. Upon discovering the dead bodies of his family, Morgan vows to take revenge. He befriends a local Indian boy, returning with his local tribe. There he learns new skills and how to fight his enemies. Through this learning Morgan will learn, not only how to take care of himself, but of everyone around him. Beyond revenge, The Reckoning is a story of community, and one in particular comes together to grow in the shadow of hatred.
About the Author
T. M. Simonson is from Montana and grew up working on a family ranch. After working professionally in the oil industry, he continued to stay involved in the raising and training of horses. In retirement, he has written several books ranging from the settling of the West in the 1800s to futuristic novels.
The Reckoning is a 228-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4115-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-reckoning/
