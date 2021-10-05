Brisbane, CA Vietnam Native Publishes Religious Memoir
October 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Letter from God to Man, a new book by Thuy Tran, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Thuy Tran lived through the Vietnam War. She witnessed many ghosts from her past coming home again in the aftermath of that war. She experienced sickness, loneliness, and, as a child, dealt with those human issues in a unique way. She was a child of refugees, the infamous "Boat People" who took to the dangerous sea on small fishing boats, gambling with their lives to find freedom. After the dangerous trial of the sea, she arrived here in our free country to be a prey of the thugs of our inner cities. When her husband passed away at a young age, leaving her with two young children, out of loneliness and desperation; she sought for love and was again a victim, this time of Internet fraud. Through all the trials of her life, Tran should have been crushed by the weight placed on her shoulders. However, the human spirit triumphed! She navigated life's adversities through the eyes of a seeker. Miraculously, she maintained grace and a gentleness of spirit that is rare in our fast-changing world. Thuy Tran is the exemplar of a true believer of God and the goodness of our world. Her testimony is one of a fragile and confused life finally finding its strength and true will to live through God's grace and love.
A Letter from God to Man is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7803-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-letter-from-god-to-man/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-letter-from-god-to-man/
