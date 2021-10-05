Bellvue, CO Author Publishes Inspirational Memoir
October 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMarge's Life Story, a new book by M.E. Rowe Baker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Marge's life began simply enough in October of 1943 in Sterling, Colorado. As time moves forward, however, her life is tossed into a cycle of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. Marge's inspirational story is now available to the world so others can see the terror abuse victims encounter each day and the incredible power and hopefulness of a survivor's story. Her story is here to help by showing there are resources available to you to find a way out, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
About the Author
M. E. Rowe Baker enjoys crocheting, making quilts, and puzzles. Her husband makes frames for the puzzles, and they display them throughout the home. She loves working in her flower beds and garden in the spring and spending time with her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all of their children.
Marge's Life Story is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1306-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/marges-life-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/marges-life-story/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us