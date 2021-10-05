East Amherst, NY Author Publishes Collection of Writings
October 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Way I See It: A Collection of Writings, a new book by Matthew Durden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
THE WAY I SEE IT is a collection of short tales of the life of Matthew Durden: how he, as a Southern Georgia kid, grew up, joined the military, and traveled the world. Born in 1953, Durden has first-hand knowledge of the South and yet was able to live around the world and see life from many different angles. His unique and fascinating story ranges from a boy who picked cotton, to joining the 101st Airborne Airmobile, and becoming a Drill Sergeant.
About the Author
Matthew Durden grew up with family and wonderful neighbors who have been with him throughout his life's journey. His parents, Grady and Nerisa Durden, provided all he needed to succeed in life, and he was fortunate to have a brother and sisters growing up. He has been blessed with his wife, Faith, his sons, Dietrich and Rashaun, his daughters, Kendra, Shayla, and Rayna, and two grandchildren, Brycen and Willow.
Durden joined the military after high school and enrolled in college at age forty-eight and became a Respiratory Therapist Technician. At sixty-one, he enrolled in college again and studied public communication. He enjoys writing, physical fitness, and has a special interest in understanding human nature.
The Way I See It: A Collection of Writings is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3184-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-way-i-see-it/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-way-i-see-it-a-collection-of-writings/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us