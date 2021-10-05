Heartland, TX Author Publishes Religious Poetry Collection
October 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeyond the Storm, a new book by Laura J. Ealy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Laura J. Ealy began writing poetry and songs in 1998 after a personal experience. She then began to use writing as an outlet for other experiences and trials she has experienced over her life. Everyone of Laura's poems are God inspired, and it is God who has shown her how to overcome and be strong in the face of calamity. He is the pen, she is merely the vessel. Laura's poems are for those who may need a little encouragement and inspiration in their lives for whatever battle they may be facing.
About the Author
Laura J. Ealy loves to write poetry. It provides her encouragement in times of stress or even when she is just feeling down. She has been married to her wonderful husband and rock, Mark, for thirty-six years. Together they have three amazing children and seven adorable grandchildren. They are both very active in their local church. Laura feels very blessed by the gifts God has provided so far in her life, including the writing and publishing of Beyond the Storm. Without Him, none of it would have been possible.
Beyond the Storm is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4244-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beyond-the-storm/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beyond-the-storm/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us