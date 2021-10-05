Collingswood, NJ Author Publishes Poetry Journal
October 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJournal: Volume 1, a new book by Laconic, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Journal: Volume 1 is Laconic's first journal of many. Perhaps you will find relatable topics that mirror your own life. Explore if you dare….
About the Author
Laconic is a lost bookworm who tries to make sense of life through poetry.
Journal: Volume 1 is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3365-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/journal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/journal-volume-1/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
