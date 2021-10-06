Spartanburg, SC Case Manager and College Instructor Publishes Children's Book
October 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJamie's Secret, a new book written by Patrice Fentiman and illustrated by Jade Anelisse, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jamie's Secret is a story about a nine-year-old who loves soccer, playing with her best friend Sadie, and collecting crystals. She loves hugging and climbing trees, watching butterflies, and soaring on her swing. Jamie loves life and everything that points to it. Her energy is so vibrant that her mom and dad can't contain it. But Jamie has a secret.
About the Author
Patrice Fentiman is an African-American/British writer who works as a case manager of individuals living with addiction and is a college instructor of public speaking. She began writing to address the myriad of youth born with special gifts including clairvoyance, clairsentience and clairaudience. Patrice is the mother of two gifted daughters and makes her home in South Carolina.
Find more about the author at:
Instagram: @patricefentimanauthor
Website: https://fentiman176.wixsite.com/patricefentiman
About the Illustrator
Jade Anelisse is a multiracial social worker and freelance fine artist and illustrator, inspired by social justice, everyday magic, and celebrating the roots we come from. She currently lives and works in Portland, Maine.
Jamie's Secret is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3467-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jamies-secret/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jamies-secret/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us