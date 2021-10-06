College Place, WA Author Publishes Emotional Collection of Poetry
October 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBroken Peace: The Pieces of My Heart, a new book by Chinelle Carrington, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Acknowledging and sharing emotional and/or mental brokenness is still looked upon as taboo by many in our society; however, it is essential to start the healing process. Author Chinelle M.K. Carrington believes that we must address our brokenness by seeking healing and treatment just as we would for a broken arm. She shares eighty plus poems and quotes reflecting her own brokenness during two decades of her life through numerous relationships from her family of origin, high school crushes, college dating, marriage, divorce, and singleness.
Everything seems to be opposite
The way I think about things and
My feelings about things
They just go on their own paths
Without consideration for a broken heart
What am I to do? About me? About you?
Is love making me a fool?
Or am I a fool in love with you?
While on the road to finding true love and embracing God's Love, Chinelle is growing in faith, hope and love as a Christian woman. God has carried her across the seas of the broken peace, broken hearts, and chaotic times of her life. She knows He can do the same for you!
About the Author
Chinelle is passionate about serving and helping others through lending a helping hand, giving a listening ear and providing support in whatever way she can. Chinelle enjoys spending time with her family and friends, eating Trinidadian and Thai foods, listening to her favorite music, adult coloring, photography and poetry.
Broken Peace: The Pieces of My Heart is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-948-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/broken-peace/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/broken-peace-the-pieces-of-my-heart/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us