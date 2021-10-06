Rowlett, TX Retired Air Force Author Publishes Family Biography
October 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemories from the Cloud of Life, a new book by Ray E. Cotnoir, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Memories from the Cloud of Life is the life story of Rose Elda Cotnoir's family and her struggles during the post-depression years and beyond, told through the eyes of her son, Ray. She overcomes her advanced loss of eyesight and loss of her husband, a Canadian citizen. Community and family support enables her children to grow and find their way in life to succeed in many endeavors and careers.
From early school years through high school, Ray helped support his mother and brothers and sisters during post-depression years in rural Vermont. While attending college in Texas, he married the love of his life, Sybil, and he worked to support their young family and also joined the Texas Air National Guard as an enlisted man. He received a commission as 1st Lt in 1963 with the AIR Refueling Group, and after service he retired to the Air Force Retired Reserves in 1970. Ray is a graduate of SMU with a BA degree in English Literature. His employment was in the fidelity-surety field with careers at three national insurance companies in Texas. His work involved a wide range of construction projects across the United States. Employee training was an emphasis of his work, and family is the focus of his life.
Memories from the Cloud of Life is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (Hardback $25.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4229-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/memories-from-the-cloud-of-life-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memories-from-the-cloud-of-life-pb/
