Buffalo, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
October 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnnabella's Wish, a new book by Michelle Noel Hedden, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Annabella's Wish is a beautiful fantasy where amazing animals learn to love each other. Though she is surrounded by a beautiful castle and lush, fragrant gardens, the Queen is a bully. She learns through loneliness and despair how to treat those around her in her castle and finds she can still be queen while loving and taking care of all of her family creatures, and that being kind is what makes her dreams come true.
This beautiful story will bring joy and happiness to young readers who read Annabella's Wish, and may even soothe their hearts with all the bullying in our world today.
Big dreams can come from small stories….
About the Author
Author Michelle Noel Hedden grew up on a horse farm with dogs, cats, and birds in a small country town in East Aurora, New York.
Hedden had friends, but she was an only child, and her parents were happiest when she was home with all of her animals. She would often invite her friends over, and although she always made sure her little friends had a nice playtime, Hedden was always the queen of the farm.
Many characters in Annabella's Wish resemble animals Hedden owned in her lifetime. She even had a beautiful, fluffy cat named Annabella with green eyes when she lived with her delightful friend.
Currently, Hedden lives happily in Buffalo, New York, with her long-haired black cat named Ella. She has beautiful green eyes, just like Annabella, and now she is the queen.
Annabella's Wish is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4687-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/annabellas-wish/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/annabellas-wish/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
