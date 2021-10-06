ESC Exhibiting at International Pharma Expo - INTERPHEX 2021
October 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health News[New York, NY] – One of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative cleanroom manufacturers will showcase their industry 4.0 technology at this year's International Pharmaceutical Expo INTERPHEX 2021 in New York. Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) will be exhibiting at the Javits Center from October 19th to the 21st.
"Over the last year, we have been fortunate enough to work on some incredibly challenging critical cleanroom projects. It's given us a chance to really take our Enhanced Conceptual Design process to another level," said Aaron Styles, CEO / Chief Responsible Officer of ESC.
"New challenges mean new solutions. We're constantly discovering innovative new ways to help our clients build better and more efficient cleanrooms. We're excited to meet new people at INTERPHEX and talk about what's possible."
INTERPHEX is the premier event dedicated to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device innovation, technology and knowledge from development through commercialization. This year, it takes place October 19-21, 2021 at the Javits Center in New York, New York.
After two years of not being able to hold an in-person event, INTERPHEX returns as the must-attend event for thought-leaders in the pharma, biotech, manufacturing, and device development sectors. This year's event will offer attendees and delegates high-level technical education, engaging networking events, and over 550 global suppliers to source today's most advanced products and services.
This year's event will feature:
Canadian Business recently ranked ESC No. 163 on the 32nd annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.
"We take pride in offering our customers access to leading engineers and architects that we have partnered with, as well as mechanical and electrical contractors, all working together - what we call a team of teams. We also offer them industry 4.0 solutions such as our Aluma1 wall systems and smartHEPA fans," said Vern Solomon, Founder – Innovator at ESC.
Anyone looking to learn more about the latest innovations in modern cleanrooms is invited to come to see ESC at booth 1531.
-30-
ABOUT INTERPHEX 2021 - New York
For 42 years, INTERPHEX has proven to be the place to find all of the State-of-the-Art Solutions you need to Cost Effectively Develop and Manufacture Quality Products. INTERPHEX is the premier pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device development and manufacturing event to "Experience Science through Commercialization." Based in New York, INTERPHEX brings over 10,000 global industry professionals and 625+ leading suppliers together to "Learn It, Experience It, Procure It" through a combination of no-cost technical conference, exhibits, demonstrations and networking events to leverage quality, efficiency and cost-effectiveness in today's global market.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
You need more than a Pre-Designed / Catalog Cleanroom.
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC)
Contact Us
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC)
Contact Us