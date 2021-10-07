Romanian Born Author, Now Washington DC Resident & Author Publishes Memoir
October 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cherry Blossom Rarely Smiles: An Impossible Love Story Spanning Decades, Continents and Defying Cultures, a new book by Ioana Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this powerful memoir spanning decades, The Cherry Blossom Rarely Smiles shows the life of a young Romanian woman who grew up in a communist dictatorship, dreaming of the day she would travel and see the world. While studying Japanese and English, the young woman meets a sophisticated and wealthy man, a young Japanese aristocrat. A story full of love, dramatic misunderstandings, and failures, will Ioana overcome such challenges and find true love?
About the Author
Ioana Lee is from a small town in Romania. She was determined to break free from an oppressive regime, get educated and see the world. She speaks 7 languages, has several degrees, had her own international TV show, volunteers at the University Club of Washington DC, published 5 bilingual books in Europe, and is determined to be a bridge across cultures. She still writes while pursuing other multicultural, multilingual projects. She resides in Washington D.C.
The Cherry Blossom Rarely Smiles: An Impossible Love Story Spanning Decades, Continents and Defying Cultures is a 594-page paperback with a retail price of $84.00 (eBook $79.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4020-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-cherry-blossom-rarely-smiles-an-impossible-love-story-spanning-decades-continents-and-defying-cultures/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
