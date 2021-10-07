Jemez Pueblo, NM Author Publishes Book on the War on Drugs
October 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Ninth Circle: US Customs, Operation Calico, and Their Fall of the Cali Cartel, a new book by Mitchell Henderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this adventurous story, we follow the journey of a solider and cop who risks his life going to Colombia alone, with no back up, to successfully infiltrate the Cali Cartel. This brave man meets with the cartel's bosses and develops the case that put the cartel bosses in jail. The story of this hero reveals how political correctness and cultural Marxism have destroyed law enforcement and the military in America. This is a wake-up call for all Americans and the truth no one wants to tell you.
About the Author
Mitchell Henderson was an enlisted Chemical, Biological, and Radiological Warfare expert who served in field artillery and infantry. He went to Officer Candidate School to be commissioned an officer in the Armored Cavalry. Henderson was a police officer in Tampa, Florida for five years. He served a year in Patrol Division, a year as a mugging decoy, a year working Vice-Prostitution, a year in Homicide, and a year in Organized Crime investigating Human Trafficking. Henderson has a Bachelor's degree in Geography, History, Political Science, Economics, and International Relations. He also has a Master's in Geography.
The Ninth Circle: US Customs, Operation Calico, and Their Fall of the Cali Cartel is a 426-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2524-3. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-ninth-circle-us-customs-operation-calico-and-their-fall-of-the-cali-cartel-a-critical-interpretation-of-the-military-law-enforcement-and-our-society/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
