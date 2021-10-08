Jefferson, TX Author Publishes Collection of Religious Works
October 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom the Desk of G. A. Jenkins: Divinely Inspired to Share Hope and Encouragement, a new book by Dr. G. Arcolia Jenkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the Desk of Dr. G. A. Jenkins is a collection of sermons, inspirational talks, and motivational messages that will uplift and encourage followers of Christ and will strengthen believers in their daily faith walk with the Holy Spirit.
About the Author
Dr. G. Arcolia Jenkins and her husband, Jimmy, have three adult daughters, three grandchildren, two grandsons, and three great-grandchildren. She is the eleventh child of fifteen siblings. Growing up on a farm, her goal was to become a teacher.
Dr. Jenkins taught school for twenty-five years and served as an administrator for eight years. Her hobbies include reading, writing, teaching, and mentoring young adults.
From the Desk of G. A. Jenkins: Divinely Inspired to Share Hope and Encouragement is a 402-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6217-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-the-desk-of-g-a-jenkins/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-the-desk-of-g-a-jenkins-divinely-inspired-to-share-hope-and-encouragement/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
