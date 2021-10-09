Cassville, WI Author Publishes Short Story Collection
October 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnother Wisconsin Winter, a new book by John J. Murphy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Another Wisconsin Winter is a collection of short stories grounded in historical fact. With a unique perspective on historical events, the author throws in strong satire and hopes the reader will enjoy a walk through the pasts of Wisconsin and New Jersey.
About the Author
John J. Murphy is a veteran of the United State Air Force, an author, and has been a printer, small-business owner, (recovering) elected official, school bus driver, songwriter, professional bass fisherman, radio personality, accountant, and Mississippi River fishing guide.
Another Wisconsin Winter is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1222-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/another-wisconsin-winter-i-might-as-well-write-a-book/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
