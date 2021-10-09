Marathon, FL Author Publishes Novel
October 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRavin' at the Moon, a new book by Stephan Crane Kidwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stephan Crane Kidwell assumed his present incarnation on Friday the thirteenth of nineteen forty three, the only red-haired, blue-eyed child in an otherwise dark-haired, dark-eyed family. As Tom Robbins so aptly pointed out in Still Life With Woodpecker, all redheads emanate from the planet Argon and this along with his birthdate probably explains most everything you need to know about him (The way to tell if someone is Argonian is to get up real close to them and take a discreet whiff. If you can distinctly detect the odor of cantaloupe, you've found one). He still has a day job in Texas but spends as much time as he can at his home in the Florida Keys where he is working on his second book, Backseat Driver.
Ravin' at the Moon is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1496-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ravin-at-the-moon/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us