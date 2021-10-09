Moorestown, NJ Author Publishes Supernatural Fantasy Novel
October 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAncient of Days (Author of All You Survey), a new book by Grover "Grumpy" Pitman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Joel Braxton, a bitter, sarcastic man, whose belief system is limited to only what his five senses deem feasible. His grit makes him a successful but hardened cop until a case goes sour and flips his world upside down. Suddenly, Braxton is no longer just fighting normal perps, but he's going after the Anti-Christ.
Really.
And just when you think his bad day can't get any worse, it does.
Join Joel as he journeys through the End of Days in a world where his understanding of reality quickly dissolves into a surreal realm, far more mysterious than Joel could have ever imagined.
About the Author
Born in Indiana, Grover "Grumpy" Pitman grew up the second youngest of six siblings. He and his lovely bride, Deborah, have been married for over 40 years, and they have one son, one daughter-in-law, and five beloved grandchildren. In his free time, Fagan enjoys golfing, fishing, and praying. His alter-ego and pen name, Grover "Grumpy" Pitman, was created by his grandchildren.
Ancient of Days (Author of All You Survey) is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3158-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ancient-of-days/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ancient-of-days-author-of-all-you-survey/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
