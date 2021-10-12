Fayetteville, GA Author Publishes Poetry
October 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems from the Heart, a new book by Dr. Haywood L. Strickland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book of poetry captures Strickland's reflections and musings on life, love, death, the black experience, and African heritage. He believes it will resonate with readers over a wide range of experiences and bring a healing message in a time of crisis. The book is freewheeling, following no specific methodology; the settings are varied and reflective of notes jotted down at the time of observation or memoires of events capturing time, places, or people.
About the Author
Dr. Haywood L. Strickland was the sixteenth president (retired) of Wiley College in Marshall, Texas. Upon retirement in 2018, the College awarded him the title of President Emeritus." Wiley was the featured college in the Denzel Washington movie The Great Debaters. He also served as president of two other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and is a graduate of a HBCU, Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. His areas of interest and study are history, English, and speech and drama. He is a native of Memphis, Tennessee.
Poems from the Heart is an 82-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1507-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poems-from-the-heart-strickland/
