Dubois County, Indiana Author Publishes Philosophical Book
October 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnity, a new book by A.T. Peoples, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. As a small child, the author remembers asking his mother for candy, toys, and other trinkets, but no matter what it was, his mother would always say they couldn't afford it, and that "life isn't fair."
That statement began to consume his thoughts. Why wasn't life fair? If you direct it, fair really means balanced or equal. Just what it would take to give each and every person a fair chance at "their" version of success. Then it occurred to the author that a true guide for world peace must be written by people from all over the world. That is to say that, the ideas and proposals within Unity are merely a guide or template. In the end, the solution to world peace must be created by all the people of the world. Furthermore, all people must be heard because we all have our individual gifts to offer this world.
Unity is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1405-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unity/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
