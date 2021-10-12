Athens, TX Author Publishes Fiction Novel
October 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Funeral Procession, a new book by Andrew Swarm, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Matt Hammer's existence has been lonely; it can be when working with cadavers and grieving family at the Richard Mason Funeral Home. But on a deserted highway, fate brings him Grace Branch, a waitress at the only diner in town. As his relationship with Grace grows, this tough guy begins to learn about the beauty of friendship, love, and the heartbreak of loss. As Matt begins to struggle with his own emotions, he will learn to put his wants aside and become a true friend.
About the Author
Andrew Charles Swarm lives in Athens, Texas, where he was born and raised. He finds writing to be the best way to escape stress and the realities of life. In his spare time, Swarm enjoys writing, reading, and listening to classic rock on vinyl. He has dabbled in the past in backmasking music. His favorite authors are H.P. Lovecraft, Aleister Crowley, and Stephen King.
The Funeral Procession is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (Hardback $20.00, eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3201-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-funeral-procession/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-funeral-procession-pb/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
