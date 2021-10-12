Griddly Games Delivers Good, Clean Fun with Just Add Soap STEAM Kit
October 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsGriddly Games Inc. today announced a neat new entry to its Just Add __(ingredient)___ line of successful Science + Activity kits with JUST ADD SOAP.
The good clean fun of Just Add Soap is the eighth product in Griddly Games' signature "Just Add _(ingredient)__" line of multi-award-winning STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) Kits. Soap joins the branded series of kits, that already "adds" Milk, Glue, Sun, Egg, Sugar, Baking Soda, and Fruits & Veggies.
Just Add Soap, recommended for ages 8+, is a fun kit that has the underlying study of elasticity and geometry. This bubbly STEAM kit will slip in an increased interest from any budding scientist and artist. Using the new kit, children learn about the geometry of bubbles, density of liquids and chemical reactions while they enjoy over 20 different sparkling fresh new experiments and activities, that can be done over and over again.
Reisa Schwartzman, founder and president of Griddly Games, said, "Expanding off of our Just Add (ingredient) kits, we continue to develop more activity-based products that encourage and engage children about the fun and interest in science."
About Griddly Games: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original games and activity kits that are designed for the entire "grid" of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to "Just Add" more and more new "ingredients" that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. All of our products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. The company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once. Griddly Games' instills a strict company philosophy to encourage social interaction, learning, strategy and challenges that anyone (from across the grid) can enjoy. To discover more about Griddly Games, visit www.griddlygames.com and get all of the most up-to-date, immediate information by interacting with the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Griddly Games, Inc.
203-292-6280
Contact Us
