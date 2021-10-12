Bedford Hills, NY Veteran & Author Publishes Memoir
October 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNavy Surgeon: Vietnam, a new book by William J. Walsh, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Navy Surgeon: Vietnam is a collection of short stories centered on the experiences of a young surgeon dealing with US Marine casualties during the Vietnam conflict and the amazing group of patients, doctors, and assorted characters that Dr. Walsh encounters in a one-year tour of duty. These stories describe heroism, tragedy, adventure, and humor.
About the Author
Dr. Walsh returned from Vietnam to complete his surgical training and practice orthopedic surgery in Westchester County, N.Y. He is an Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at New York Medical College. He has been a competitive distance runner and triathlete. He is married to Melinda Walsh and has raised four children. He is a member of the Veterans Writing Workshop at Fordham University. Like many veterans, he thinks about Vietnam every day of his life.
Navy Surgeon: Vietnam is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3457-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/navy-surgeon-vietnam/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us