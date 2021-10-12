The Consortium for the Protection of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG announces results of the 2021 harvest

October 12, 2021, Solighetto - The Consortium for the Protection of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG announced this week the successful conclusion of harvest 2021. It kicked off in mid-September in the Conegliano area and moved westward towards the heroic territories around Valdobbiadene around the end of September, concluding on October 3rd for the entire region.The denomination concludes the most important moment of the year resting on the solid foundations of its most recent successes. More than 64 million bottles have been certified to date in 2021, and given the reduced yields of 2020, now the region is back to normalizing the production quantities laid out in the regulations."We are really pleased with the positive results that the denomination has achieved both at the close of 2020 and in 2021,"states Elvira Bortolomiol, President of the Consorzio di Tutela - "The analysis of the fruit in the vineyard assures us of a vintage that we will remember for its quality. We are proud of the work that all the winegrowers have achieved again this year. Our commitment shows not only our passion for wine, but also for the land, which is our most precious asset.Meteorological trends in 2021From a meteorological point of view, 2021 was a cool year compared to the last 15 years; for this reason, the development of the vines and consequently the ripening of the grapes were significantly delayed, about ten to twelve days for each phenological phase.A cool spring carried on through April and May, with rains in May falling evenly throughout the region. In contrast to previous years, the summer months of June and July were less rainy and this had the advantage of having to deal with less disease in the vineyards. The vines yielded healthy bunches of grapes, which avoided sunburn or dehydration. The range of temperatures in August and a cool start to September led to good levels of acidity, which is essential for obtaining top quality sparkling wines with a marked freshness.Harvest operations began in the southeastern zone, on the slopes most exposed to the sun, and then moved towards the northwest during the month of September. Given the characteristics of the terrain, marked by very steep slopes and ups and downs that are difficult for machinery to access, in Conegliano Valdobbiadene 600/700 hours per hectare per year of manual work are required, compared to an average of 150/200 hours per hectare in the flat areas, where mechanization is advanced. For this reason, the heroic harvest represents the moment of maximum ingenuity of the area's wine growers and is a time honored tradition that among other factors, distinguishes its DOCG status.About the Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G.The Consorzio is a private body created to represent vine-growers, winemaking companies and bottlers from Conegliano Valdobbiadene and to safeguard the standards of what are now the D.O.C.G. criteria in crafting wines of the highest quality and distinct provenance. Their work is focused on three major areas: protection, promotion, and sustainability. They improve sparkling production methods, provide assistance and training and supervise all stages of winemaking to guarantee the quality of this outstanding, Italian viticultural region. Prosecco Superiore exports to over 180 countries.Created in 1969, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore was one of the first Italian appellations to earn D.O.C recognition, obtaining the D.O.C.G. status in 2009. These sparkling wines come from the historic area of Prosecco production, a unique, hillside terroir that was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019. Conegliano Valdobbiadene is situated in the northeast of Italy, between Venice and the Dolomites (at the foothills of the Alps), offering a mild, temperate climate ideal for grape growing, producing serious food wines with pairing versatility, showcasing a range of different styles, aromas and flavor characteristics.Connect with the Consorzio on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit prosecco.it to learn more about the region and its sparkling wines.About Charles Communications AssociatesFounded in 2003, Charles Communications Associates, LLC (CCA) is an independent creative marketing communications and public relations firm based in San Francisco, California, that helps local and global companies create, build, and launch brands. Recognized as one of the most effective marketing firms in the wine industry, CCA is also known for success in the gourmet, natural, and organic food and beverage categories, as well as for top shelf spirits and luxury products marketing. Please socialize with us @CharlesComm on Twitter, and @AlltheSwirl on Instagram and Facebook.