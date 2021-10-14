Henderson, NV Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
October 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Crates of Life, a new book by Stephen West and John Costa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Crates of Life shares a series of stories throughout the life of author Stephen West to drive home the central message of God's love for each and every one of us. Everyone has experiences that draw us closer to God, and these events can be fun and exciting or difficult and arduous, but all aid us in becoming more like Him. West's fascinating life is interspersed with a series of dreams which led him on the path of self-discovery and achievement no matter what challenges he found himself facing. Readers are sure to be inspired to change their focus and perspective on the trials in life and find trust in the Lord, because only He knows exactly what we need to become a little more patient, humble, and kind.
About the Author
Stephen West is a single dad to four amazing children. They are his entire world and have provided his life with meaning and purpose. Since a young age, he has played the violin and just began to teach lessons. In the winter months, he enjoys snowboarding, and in the summer, he enjoys wakeboarding.
The Crates of Life is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1163-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-crates-of-life/
