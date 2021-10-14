Stewart, FL Author Publishes Book on American Class System

Class and Status in America: A Contemporary Perspective, a new book by Stuart Traverse, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Stuart Traverse explains the Country's current class structure in contemporary and well-defined terms and concepts. His well-researched, thoughtful examination helps readers understand:

  • How many socioeconomic classes there are in America today.
  • How the American class structure has evolved since the Country's founding.
  • What makes someone upper class.
  • Who falls into the lower class, middle class, upper class, and upper-upper class.
  • How easy or difficult it is to move up or down in socioeconomic class.
  • The importance of money, education, and family background in determining the socioeconomic class of Americans.
  • The socioeconomic class of JFK, Tiger Woods, George H.W. Bush, Elvis Presley, Mitt Romney, Bill Gates, and Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The unwritten dress code of the upper class.
  • The unwritten code of conduct of the upper class.
  • What a "moral compass" is and whether having one matters.
  • What the homes of the upper class are like and how they are decorated.
  • Whether one can accurately "guesstimate" the socioeconomic class of an American by simply observing him or her.

    • About the Author
    Stuart Traverse is a former professor in the College of Social Science, Michigan State University, and a founder of a nationwide human resources management consulting firm.

    He has published numerous articles in professional journals.

    Class and Status in America: A Contemporary Perspective is a 112-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0681-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

