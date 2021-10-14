Stewart, FL Author Publishes Book on American Class System
October 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsClass and Status in America: A Contemporary Perspective, a new book by Stuart Traverse, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stuart Traverse explains the Country's current class structure in contemporary and well-defined terms and concepts. His well-researched, thoughtful examination helps readers understand:
About the Author
Stuart Traverse is a former professor in the College of Social Science, Michigan State University, and a founder of a nationwide human resources management consulting firm.
He has published numerous articles in professional journals.
Class and Status in America: A Contemporary Perspective is a 112-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0681-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/class-and-status-in-america-hardcover/
