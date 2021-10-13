Rochester, NY Author Publishes Novel
October 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSwing Away, a new book by Sam P. DiStefano, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Swing Away depicts a sexually and mentally abused high school softball pitcher who secretly headlines as a stripper and prostitute at night. It deals with a couple different storylines with a couple twists added in.
Swing Away teaches us that everybody, no matter how pretty or beautiful they are, has inner demons they are fighting, and inner strength and determination can get you through almost any situation, no matter how hard or bleak things may seem.
Sam P. DiStefano works with his autistic nephew every day. He is also a personal trainer and works out five days a week. He loves sports, movies, and video games; he likes to cook, making up his own different recipes; and he is a big fan of astronomy, watching anything that has to do with space and our universe.
Swing Away is a 484-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1466-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/swing-away/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/swing-away/
