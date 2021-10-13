Gadsden, AL Author Publishes Suspense Novel
October 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News2 AM Running in Fear, a new book by Barbie K. Lewis and Jasmine N. Lewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
2 AM Running In Fear is about a wife running from her abusive husband. Many women find themselves in a similar situation. Having a mental illness and an abusive relationship can make you feel confused, but don't be afraid to get help. Staying quiet can lead to death.
About the Author
Barbie K. Lewis enjoys reading, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and cooking, and also helping the disabled and elderly. She was born and raised in Gadsden, Alabama, with two younger brothers. After high school and a few years of college, she became a single mom. Once she left college, she worked two jobs to provide for herself and her child. After her child finished high school she was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia, and then after her diagnosis she decided to write.
2 AM Running in Fear is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3321-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/2-am-running-in-fear/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/2-am-running-in-fear/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
